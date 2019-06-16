IMG Academy standout and Rivals100 receiver Michael Redding got yet another look at the Florida State this weekend when he came up to Tallahassee to check out Willie Taggart's all-position camp.

There were a lot of reasons for the visit, with one being the opportunity to support his younger brother, who is a 2023 prospect. Another benefit of the trip was getting a closer look at FSU receivers coach Ron Dugans in action. It also gave him a chance to build a closer bond with the Seminoles' current players and other recruits.

"It was really good. Just seeing the coaches and how they coached with so much passion was a lot of fun," Redding said. "I was also here to see my brother work out. I liked everything ... getting an even stronger feel for FSU, the staff."

Along with meeting several players, Redding also got to check out more of Florida State's facilities and experience an in-depth academic presentation.

The highlight, though, might have been his conversations with the FSU coaching staff.