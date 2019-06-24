One substantial change for Redding is that Notre Dame is no longer in the picture, according to the nation's No. 6-ranked wide receiver. The key schools in the mix now are FSU, Florida, Miami and Purdue.

The 'Noles certainly have some advantages in this one, considering Tallahassee is close to his hometown of Pensacola, and former teammates Darius Washington and Keyshawn Helton are already at FSU. It also helps that he has a strong relationship with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and likes what new coordinator Kendal Briles plans to do with the Seminoles' offense.

