Rivals100 WR Redding talks FSU, upcoming decision and more
ATLANTA -- Perhaps the biggest uncommitted target for Florida State at this week's Five-Star Challenge is IMG Academy wide receiver Michael Redding, and Warchant caught up with the four-star prospect after Monday's check-in.
Redding, who visited FSU just last week, breaks down where things stand with the Seminoles, which schools he's focusing on now and more.
One substantial change for Redding is that Notre Dame is no longer in the picture, according to the nation's No. 6-ranked wide receiver. The key schools in the mix now are FSU, Florida, Miami and Purdue.
The 'Noles certainly have some advantages in this one, considering Tallahassee is close to his hometown of Pensacola, and former teammates Darius Washington and Keyshawn Helton are already at FSU. It also helps that he has a strong relationship with wide receivers coach Ron Dugans and likes what new coordinator Kendal Briles plans to do with the Seminoles' offense.
