"I really liked the coaching staff and how they were straight forward about everything," said Shannon, who was hosted by sophomore point guard Trent Forrest. "The players were really cool to be around. I fit right in with the way they are always joking around and having a good time.

"Trent is a silent killer. When I saw him at the dinner table, he had on glasses, and I didn't know he was that good on the floor. But when he stepped on the court, he was the real deal."

Because Shannon Jr. possesses a variety of skills, he hasn't been told by FSU's coaches what position he would play in college. But the four-star prospect definitely likes what he has seen of the Seminoles' fast-paced transition attack.

"I think I fit very well with them," he said. "Their only named position is the five (center), and everyone else can bring the ball up and go. So that's my style of play. I can do a little bit of everything with my game, but I'm at my best in transition. I still have a lot to improve on."

The next visit for Shannon will be a trip to Illinois on Wednesday, and the talented forward said he hasn't set a date yet for his commitment.

Of course, Shannon wasn't the only one who came away impressed with Florida State following the visit. His mother, Treanette Redding-Minnifield, also had only positive things to say.

"I really love the coaches there," she said. "The coaches are my favorite. They also have a great group of kids. That was one of my biggest things in being in a program -- that he's comfortable with the group of guys he's with. Also, academics are very important to me, and I wanted a program that focused on academics just as much as basketball. And I saw that at FSU."

Shannon's mother pointed out that there a lot of great athletes from Chicago who fail to make it out because of academics or other issues, and she has been determined to make sure he doesn't fall into that trap. Redding-Minnifield said her son, who goes by "T.J.," carries a 3.5 grade-point average.

When it comes to FSU, Redding-Minnifield said she loves how beautiful the campus is and she was impressed by how many players the Seminoles have sent to the NBA.

"I know T.J. really loved the visit a lot," she said. "He also told me he wanted to take another visit there again. He felt very comfortable with everything. I could tell how much he liked it."

Redding-Minnifield said basketball has been her son's passion for nearly his entire life -- especially once he experienced a growth spurt early in high school.