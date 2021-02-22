Rivals250 ATH Shemar James talks top schools
THE SITUATION: Mobile (Ala.) Faith Academy four-star athlete Shemar James is up to 19 offers, and he has made a list of favorites. With visits to college campuses on hold since March 2020, the 6-fo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news