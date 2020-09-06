Rivals250 DB Arnold eager to see new-look FSU Football take field Saturday
There's a great deal of excitement surrounding the Florida State football program as the Seminoles are now just one week away from kicking off the 2020 season against Georgia Tech.
It's not only FSU fans who are interested in seeing what the first season of the Mike Norvell era looks like, however. Many recruits will be watching closely as well, including Rivals250 defensive back Terrion Arnold.
The Tallahassee product is being pursued by many of the top programs in the country, and the hometown Seminoles would love nothing more than to keep him home. Warchant caught up with Arnold recently to see where things stand with his recruitment, gauge his latest feelings about Florida State and hear what he wants to see from the Seminoles this fall.
As he enters his senior season at John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee, Arnold says he will be playing cornerback on defense and also starting at wide receiver on offense. He also plans to make an impact on special teams.
"I love offense and having the ball in my hands," the four-star prospect said. "But my preference is certainly defense."
Fans will see a bigger Arnold on the field this fall as he now measures in at 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds. That's a 10-pound difference from a year ago, and it goes along with a more physical style of play Arnold has been bringing to the field.
While he doesn't play a position typically known for hard hitters, the cornerback said he grew up watching guys like Ernie Sims at Florida State and wants to emulate that style of play.
"Growing up, I was kind of just a cover guy and getting the pick or big play," Arnold said. "But as my body matured, I developed a lot of physicality. ... So when I see someone coming, I don't stop. I feel that's a man factor, and I'm going to show you I'm tougher than you.
Because he has the size to play safety in college, there have been questions about where Arnold will line up at the next level. But he said cornerback is his likely destination.
"I love being on that side as a corner and having that opportunity to shut down that guy on your side of the field," he said.
While recruiting has been hectic at times, Arnold is taking a very businesslike approach to the process. He recently narrowed his list down to 11 schools.
While Florida State is part of that list, the four-star DB acknowledged that Georgia, Alabama and Florida are the three programs he is most "comfortable" with right now.
