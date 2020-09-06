As he enters his senior season at John Paul II Catholic in Tallahassee, Arnold says he will be playing cornerback on defense and also starting at wide receiver on offense. He also plans to make an impact on special teams.

"I love offense and having the ball in my hands," the four-star prospect said. "But my preference is certainly defense."

Fans will see a bigger Arnold on the field this fall as he now measures in at 6-foot-2 and 191 pounds. That's a 10-pound difference from a year ago, and it goes along with a more physical style of play Arnold has been bringing to the field.

While he doesn't play a position typically known for hard hitters, the cornerback said he grew up watching guys like Ernie Sims at Florida State and wants to emulate that style of play.

"Growing up, I was kind of just a cover guy and getting the pick or big play," Arnold said. "But as my body matured, I developed a lot of physicality. ... So when I see someone coming, I don't stop. I feel that's a man factor, and I'm going to show you I'm tougher than you.

Because he has the size to play safety in college, there have been questions about where Arnold will line up at the next level. But he said cornerback is his likely destination.

"I love being on that side as a corner and having that opportunity to shut down that guy on your side of the field," he said.

While recruiting has been hectic at times, Arnold is taking a very businesslike approach to the process. He recently narrowed his list down to 11 schools.

While Florida State is part of that list, the four-star DB acknowledged that Georgia, Alabama and Florida are the three programs he is most "comfortable" with right now.