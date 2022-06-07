Rivals250 DB breaks down Tuesday FSU visit, discusses future plans

The talented DB, who is committed to the Texas Longhorns, broke down his positive impressions of Florida State and indicated that an official visit could happen down the line.

The Florida State football staff hosted a large group of prospects from Texas and other areas on Tuesday, and one of the biggest names to come through was four-star defensive back Jamel Johnson .

Johnson was part of a bus tour that also checked out Florida, South Florida and other spots, and is on its way next to see Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama and Auburn.

The visit was a chance for Johnson to see many things, but also spend time with FSU head coach Mike Norvell.

"He was telling me where they are going and how special it was to have me there, and I was pretty impressed with how they greeted me and really just everything on the visit," the four-star prospect said. "They really like my versatility. I play corner, safety and nickel, and that really is something they loved. I like the corner position a lot."

In addition to spending time with Norvell, Johnson also enjoyed hanging out with FSU defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, who has been his main contact throughout the recruitment.

FSU offered the Rivals250 member very early in the process, so the relationship goes back to when he was younger in high school.

"I actually saw him at our school earlier this year when he stopped by. I talked with Coach [Chris] Thomsen and Coach Woodson," Johnson said. "But I would say I talk with Coach Woodson a lot. We talk about football, their scheme in what they do and how I fit into it. ...

"FSU likes me as a boundary corner. They like how I hit as a defensive back and what I do in coverage."

The four-star defensive back also shared what stood out to him about this visit.

"The coaches really stood out, and I really like the stadium," he said. "I would say how real, genuine the coaches were was important to me. Facts -- they kept it very honest and open. I would say what intrigues me about FSU is the history of the program and defensive backs. The people that came out. They are high up there."

Johnson also discussed his upcoming official visit plans and if FSU would get one of those opportunities. Currently, Texas is the only school with an official visit planned so far, but Johnson said he is talking with FSU about the possibility.

"We are going to talk about it. I'm thinking it would probably be during the season," he said. "I would want to see what the environment is like and if I'm comfortable here.'"

