Rivals250 DB Jaydin Broadnax feels a click every time he comes to FSU

The Rivals250 safety was back on campus on Saturday for a gameday visit as the Seminoles hosted North Carolina. Broadnax was on campus earlier in the summer for the Elite Camp on June 9 and, during his first time back on campus, he felt that same click that he felt a few months prior.

"I had a great time with the coaching staff. The game was nice. We just talked for like a good hour so we bonded well. I love it up here," Broadnax said. "They were just telling me how much they think I would fit in the system and how they want me here. How my personality fits. I feel the click every time I come here. I feel the connection here, it's definitely a family."

Broadnax spent a good portion of his visit on Saturday speaking with the coaching staff, including defensive coordinator Adam Fuller and defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain. While Broadnax is ranked as a safety, Florida State sees him lining up at safety and outside corner in the defensive backfield.

"He's a great person to start off," Broadnax said of Surtain. "I can tell he loves his players and his players love him. That's a dude that they'll run through a wall for. I could tell."

Louisville, Syracuse, Michigan, UF and UCF are all programs that are also recruiting the four-star hard as he enters the final stretch of his junior season. Broadnax has helped West Boca to an undefeated record entering the playoffs this week.

But the family atmosphere at Florida State is what has set them apart early as a top contender for Broadnax.

"It's pretty much the family atmosphere and how everyone bonds together. You can tell when you come here that it's not all about football. It's more than that," Broadnax said.

Broadnax is planning on cutting his list of contending schools to eight "relatively soon" and Florida State has made the cut for one of South Florida's elite defensive backs in the 2026 cycle. He is planning to take a junior day visit in January and is trying to return to campus for the Florida game on Nov. 30.