Rivals250 DB loves FSU visit, says he 'can't wait' to come back soon

"It was a great visit," Myers said. "The coaching staff really stood out to me and the town itself. My two-day visit there was not like any other visit really. I think it's the way I interacted with the players, coaches, other recruits. We all had a good connection."

So it wasn't a surprise when a high-profile player from Texas -- Rivals250 defensive back Braxton Myers -- made his way to Tallahassee for a visit this past weekend. And the Seminoles appear to have made a strong impression.

In fact, the Seminoles landed two prospects from the Lone Star State in the 2022 recruiting cycle, and two more the year before.

Florida State head football coach Mike Norvell is originally from the Dallas area, so recruiting the state of Texas is not foreign to him or his staff.'

The talented cornerback said his interest in FSU started when he realized how many elite defensive backs came out of Florida State. Myers specifically mentioned current NFL stars Jalen Ramsey and Derwin James.

Another factor has been his relationship with FSU quarterback commit Chris Parson, who has been hyping up the Seminoles to him. Parson was among the dozens of top prospects who attended FSU's Elite Junior Day this past weekend.

"It was really good hanging around Chris. He was mainly just showing me around everything," Myers said. "I spent the most time with Coach [Marcus] Woodson and Coach [Keiwan] Ratliff. Coach Rat is a great guy. Straight-forward about everything, and he's played eight years in the league. He's really a fun guy to be around.

"Coach Woodson is a really good guy, and I like the fact that he coaches both the corners and the safeties. I like he's the main guy in the secondary."

Another key part of Florida State's big recruiting weekend was the return of several former players who have gone to enjoy careers in the NFL. Those interactions also made a strong impression on recruits like Myers.

"It was great hearing them talk and giving their experiences at Florida State and how this school helps you become a better man," he said. "It was also great hearing why they went to FSU."

When it came to spending time with the current Seminole players, Myers said he got to hang out with quarterback Jordan Travis, freshman linebacker Omar Graham Jr., freshman cornerback Azareye'h Thomas and others.

Those players not only shared why they chose Florida State but what the experience has been like in Tallahassee. Myers especially liked watching practice and seeing young players like Thomas, who had an interception on Saturday, get their chance to shine.

"I kind of just knew he was going to get it," Myers said. "His size is good, and he has freakish athlete skills."

The four-star defensive back said he also got to check out the family feel that FSU's coaches and players always talk about in person.

"A lot of the guys in the 2022 class mentioned that was one of the reasons they stayed so solid with FSU, because it's a really big family there," Myers said. "You see that with how they interact with each other. I would probably say the thing that surprised me the most was how Coach Norvell interacts with his players. He invests in them so much. Most coaches sit back, but he's very active. And he's almost like a position coach with how involved he is."

Myers also got to spend some one-on-one time with Norvell and really appreciated the head coach's message.

"In our talk, he mentioned how hard he's going to push me," the Texas product said. "He said some days I probably won't like him, which I really want as a player. I feel like if the coaches aren't pushing me, they are setting me up for failure. So I really liked hearing that.

"He was explaining the 'Nole way to do things. It was one of the more unique talks I've had with a head coach. I liked it a lot and thought it was kind of funny about the, 'You won't like me' comment."

Along with watching practice and spending time with the players and coaches, Myers enjoyed attending FSU's men's basketball game on Saturday. He then got to sit in on some position meetings and then watched presentations about academics and NIL. Then, of course, there was the photo shoot.

So after a busy, fun-filled weekend, where do the Seminoles stand with the Rivals250 standout? And might he be coming back for a return trip?

"They are really one of the schools at the top of my list right now," Myers said. "I'm very sure I'm coming back for another visit, either in the spring or for sure in the summer. Coach Woodson was even telling me he didn't want to show me everything on this one visit, so I can't wait to be back."