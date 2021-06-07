Rivals250 LB Daniel Martin feels stronger bond with FSU after visit

"It's been crazy, I'm loving it," he said. "Saturday was so fun, and I really loved everything about the campus and liked seeing all the African-American statues, as that meant something to me. It was new and different."

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound linebacker also got an up-close-and-personal look at the Seminoles' football program, of course.

"I got a chance to sit down with the coaches and have a lot of one-on-one time," Martin said. "I also got to see how the coaches are around the players and the strong connections they have. Then also did a big photo shoot."

After months of speaking with Florida State head coach Mike Norvell, Marve and the other staff members virtually, Martin said he was excited to finally spend time with them in person now that the NCAA dead period has been lifted.