ATLANTA -- Of all the Florida State targets in attendance at the Rivals camp in Atlanta on Sunday, one could argue that the biggest was four-star linebacker Daniel Martin.

The Rivals250 member, who is being heavily pursued by the Seminoles, took a trip to Tallahassee for the spring game earlier this month, and he was still raving about it this weekend.

"I loved the spring game. I had a really good time," Martin said. "Me and my mom walked around the stadium and campus on that following Sunday. I really liked it and loved what I saw from the city of Tallahassee. It was a great crowd. I loved how it's a family environment there at Florida State. It shocked me how much I liked it."

