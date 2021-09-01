Rivals250 OL Jaylen Early talks Florida State, fall visits
DUNCANVILLE, Texas -- Jaylen Early is back at his natural position of offensive tackle as Duncanville (Texas) digs in for another run at a state title this fall.Early, a four-star offensive lineman...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news