"The fans really caught my attention," Jones said. "They are really supportive of the 'Noles. And even with the weather, you saw that all the time during the weekend. I would also say the city of Tallahassee has a home-type of feeling, and I could see myself in that type of environment and place ... home feeling.

"Then later that night, we went to a party after the game on College Town, and I think some of the fans thought I was a player and [were] saying, 'Good game.' There's a connection with the FSU fans and their team for sure. I even had some fun conversations talking about what state produces the best players. Of course, I am going to say Louisiana (laughing)."

Even prior to his trip to Tallahassee, Florida State was already in Jones' top three. And a large reason for that is offensive line coach Alex Atkins.

"It's a really strong relationship with Coach Atkins," Jones said. "He's one of the best offensive line coaches in the country. What I like the most with him is that he cuts it real with me, tells me what I need to work on and coaches me already with one-on-one stuff. Our connection is really strong."

What kind of advice has Atkins given him so far?