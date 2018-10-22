While the Florida State football team was racking up an impressive, 21-point victory on the field, the Seminoles also were apparently making a very strong statement to one of the nation's top offensive line prospects.

Tampa Plant standout Will Putnam, who is ranked just outside of the Rivals100, was in Tallahassee for his official visit to FSU this weekend, and Putnam told Warchant on Monday that he loved every second of the trip.

"Oh, I loved it a lot. I had a really great time," Putnam said. "All the questions I had, and even ones they (the coaches) didn't know I have, were answered for sure. It was a '10' for sure. I loved everything. For me, this visit was about seeing the team culture. I already knew I liked all the coaches. It was really about seeing the team vibe and being around the guys. I really liked it a lot."



One of the things the four-star prospect wanted to see most was how the Seminoles' players interacted with the coaches. And he said he could see a "strong vibe" within the program all weekend.

"From the time I got here to the time I'm leaving right now, I saw it all the time," Putnam said. "And that was unique, as you don't always see that at every place. These players love the coaches and play their hearts off for them every day."

As for details of the official visit, Putnam confirmed that offensive linemen Brady Scott and Alec Eberle were his player-hosts.

"First off, they both love their university," Putnam said. "They also have FSU tattoos, and you clearly love your school a lot to put tattoos on your body. ... Those are some great guys. I really appreciate them looking out for me all weekend and showing me what it's like to be a Florida State football player. Not just them -- all the players made me feel very comfortable in being a place I could see myself at."

The Tampa product said he heard from several linemen, including veterans, that they like the new direction of the program under head coach Willie Taggart and OL coach Greg Frey. He said he also liked the way the team stayed together despite the adversity early in the season.

"First, you see all these guys are close," Putnam said. "They are friends with each other, but it extends beyond that in not just being the offensive line. It's not like that at every place. You can see offensive linemen hanging out with defensive linemen, linebackers, everyone is always together. I don't think that was the case with the previous staff as much. But this was much different with the new staff and how the players are now."

Putnam, who was in town for a full two days, was asked if there was one particular moment or event that stood out.