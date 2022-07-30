Rivals250 OT Zalance Heard has FSU among top schools after first visit

*** Sign up for our exclusive Newsletter to never miss important FSU news

"It was great. I finally got a chance to come out," Heard said. "It was awesome."

In what was his first-ever visit to FSU, Heard actually arrived a day earlier and was able to soak in the Seminoles' practice on Friday. After the visit, he broke down why the 'Noles stand out to him and shared his takeaways from the visit.

That included Rivals250 four-star offensive tackle Zalance Heard , one of the highest-rated players in the state of Louisiana, who stands an imposing 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds.

Florida State's coaching staff hosted a huge group of prospects during Saturday's Seminole Showcase -- the final weekend camp event of the summer. And a number of highly rated lineman were in attendance.

Heard not only visited FSU, he participated in the camp and tested himself against other talented players in one-on-one drills between offenisve and defensive linemen.

"Well, it feels great. Got better," Heard said. "Going up against some really good guys. ... I actually haven't been here before, so why not?"

FSU offensive coordinator/OL coach Alex Atkins has certainly made his presence known on the recruiting trail of late, landing several four-star linemen this summer.

After getting some hands-on instruction from Atkins during the Showcase, Heard broke down their relationship.

"He is a real dude. He kept it 100 with me from the day I met him. From the moment I talked to him," Heard said. "He's one of the reasons that I came. He plays a big part.

"If I come to Florida State, he will play a big part in it."

When Heard was asked about his takeaways from FSU's Friday preseason practice with the current team, he explained what stood out.

"Intense. Very intense. That's what I liked about it," Heard said.

Continuing on his thoughts from practice, Heard said it actually was his favorite part of the trip. He said it was even more eye-opening than he expected, and he enjoyed focusing on Atkins' coaching style in particular.

"They practiced how they are coached. So basically, a pretty intense guy who coaches real hard," Heard said. "He expects a lot out of them."

The four-star talent also assessed how FSU head coach Mike Norvell runs the program after taking in not only the Friday practice but an entire camp experience.

"I think he is doing a good job. They are probably going to start rolling here in a minute," Heard said. "I feel like they are doing great."

The Louisiana native then was asked what teams stand out to him the most heading into the start of his senior season.

"I am not going to disclose that information," Heard said. "Florida State is one of them, I will say that. Just a good program. I like what they are doing."