Rivals250 QB Marchiol breaks down what he expects during FSU, UF visits
It's still early in the recruiting process for most 2022 prospects, but Rivals250 quarterback Nicco Marchiol could already be close to making a decision.
The Arizona signal-caller recently announced his final four schools -- Florida State, Florida, Arizona State and Rutgers -- and he's visiting two of those campuses this week. Marchiol, who already has taken a trip to Arizona State, will visit Gainesville and then Tallahassee.
Warchant caught up with Marchiol on Tuesday as he was on his way to the airport, and the four-star quarterback was gracious enough to talk about his decision-making process, what he likes about the Seminoles and more.
Here is that conversation:
Q: So how is your relationship going with FSU these days compared to when they first offered? How hard are the 'Noles pushing?
A: My relationship with Coach Dillingham (offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham) and Coach Norvell (head coach Mike Norvell) and the entire staff has grown so much stronger over the last few months, and I know it will only get better. I think they are very interested in me based off my conversations with the staff and the love from the fans and the recruiting mail I've received. I think they want me in Tallahassee.
Q: What is special or unique about Coach Dillingham and Norvell?
A: I think the way Coach Dillingham relates to the recruits is something very valuable for FSU. He's a younger coach yet still knows as much, if not more, than these coaches that have been around for awhile. I also think Coach Dillingham is a very smart coach and will make defenses very confused with some of the schemes he will run.
I think Coach Norvell is also awesome in how he can relate and talk with you. Coach Norvell knows how to control and discipline his players and also remain close with them in how he bonds with his players.
