Morris, who is a four-star prospect and the nation's No. 5-ranked dual-threat quarterback, talked with Warchant.com at length about the Seminoles, why they are now at the top of his list, what comes next in his recruitment and more.

"I would say a big reason I like them so much is the coaching staff," Morris said. "I'm really close with Coach [Alex] Atkins, Coach [Mike] Norvell and especially Coach [Kenny] Dillingham. I've known him all the way back to Auburn when he was there. We were really close to Auburn. He told me even then he wanted to coach me in college, and when he went to FSU, the relationship never left.

"It's probably even stronger now because we talk at least four times a week, if not every day. We are always in communication. Then all the stuff I'm seeing on FSU, with the buy-in there, is really exciting."

While Florida State is recruiting several signal-callers for this class, Morris said the Seminoles have done a great job of making him feel special.