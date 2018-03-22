Over the last two days, Rivals250 quarterback Taisun Phommachanh took unofficial visits to Florida and Florida State . The Avon (Conn.) Avon Old Farms star broke down those visits and explain what's coming next.

IN HIS OWN WORDS…

"The Florida experience went really well," Phommachanh said. "My family and I definitely enjoyed ourselves. The coaches were telling me about what they are doing with their program and what they could do for me as a player. I just liked being around the practice, the players, and the coaches. Coach Cordell Landers definitely did a good job showing me around. He was really cool. He showed me and my family a good time and took us everywhere. Being around the coaches was the biggest thing for me.

"The history that Florida State has is great," he said. "We had a great time there too. I got to spend more time with coach Bell so that was cool. I talk to coach Bell from Florida State pretty often. I also talked to coach Taggart too. I got to know them more. My relationship with coach Taggart is really good. I think I could talk to him about anything so that's pretty good.

"The atmosphere and intensity at practice was pretty nice," said Phommachanh. "Their new system looked nice. I was right there so I got to see how coach Bell coached and that was good. That was my first time actually seeing him coach. I think he coached pretty well. The players definitely impressed me. They were high energy and they really wanted to be out there. The campus was really nice too. I think I could see myself being comfortable there.

"All of these visits have been really good," he said. "I couldn't stack up one over the others. We had a good time at all of them.

"I want to start taking some official visits," Phommachanh said. "I'm not sure which schools will get one. Think some of them will be to schools I've already visited. I still need to get to Alabama, LSU, TCU, and Michigan. I think I'll try to commit towards the end of the spring or in the summer.

"I'm not worried about a school trying to get two quarterbacks this year," he said. "I know I'll have to compete wherever I go."

RIVALS' REACTION…

Phommachanh was really looking forward to this trip and is seems like he got a lot out of it. The Florida coaching staff did a good job explaining to him what they are all about and the Seminole coaching staff built upon previous relationships and made sure Phommachanh felt comfortable around them and in that environment. Florida State seems like they are in the best position right now but Clemson is still a big player. Official visits will be very important and should really help Phommachanh sort things out.