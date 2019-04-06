When it comes to the recruitment of four-star running back Jaylan Knighton, one factor working in Florida State's favor has been the longstanding relationship between Knighton's father and FSU running backs coach Donte' Pimpleton.

Even with that bond in place, however, the Seminoles knew they needed to make a big move with Knighton during his visit to Tallahassee for Saturday's spring game. And from the sounds of things, FSU did just that.

The Deerfield Beach product, who once was thought to be a Clemson lean, had nothing but good things to say about the Seminoles after wrapping up his visit Saturday evening.

"It was amazing, shocking," Knighton said. "I didn't get up for all this, but it was shocking. I love the school, the coaching staff, everything."

Florida State's offense, which is now under the guidance of first-year coordinator Kendal Briles, put up some major numbers in the spring game, and that certainly caught Knighton's attention.

The Rivals250 tailback said he loved the way the Seminoles used their running backs.

"I like how they run the ball," Knighton said. "Like how the backs run downhill, and how Coach Pimpleton teaches the running backs ... loved it."

Another major highlight was spending time with head coach Willie Taggart.

"He was telling me all the things he liked about me," Knighton said. "Told me his expectations and described himself and what he loved about me and the bond we build. Coach Taggart relates to me very well. He's no different than anyone else. He keeps it real with me, and that is what I like about Coach Taggart."