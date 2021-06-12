Rivals250 RB Damari Alston says FSU visit takes interest to a higher level

"It was a great visit,” Alston said. “I got here and did my photo shoot and did a workout, and that was really good. Some things I got from the workout with Coach [Mike] Norvell and ‘Coach YAC’ (running backs coach David Johnson) are they are great coaches. I would like to be coached by these guys for sure.

“Travis [Hunter] told me before I came up here to get you a coach that can really coach, and Coach Norvell and Coach YAC.can definitely coach.”

Alston went on to explain that even when he did something small wrong, Norvell or Johnson were there to clean it up. The RIvals250 running back said the workout was very thorough.

"I caught balls efficiently and ran fluidly throughout the workout this morning,” he said. “They had me doing routes and catching some balls out of the backfield. Did some running back drills like jump-cutting, making guys miss, things like that.”

This was far from the first time Alston got to spend time talking to FSU’s coaches and staff, but he acknowledged this time was different — in a good way.

"It was really great. I was getting tired of those Zoom calls,” Alston said. “Getting that vibe with Coach Norvell in person was much better, and I feel very comfortable here. This is what I've been waiting for.”