FSU got the always important last crack at Knighton when he visited Tallahassee for a multiple-day trip over the weekend.

Knighton, who is the nation's No. 4-ranked all-purpose back, is expected to decide between Florida State and Ohio State. Miami is also in the mix, but most feel it will come down to the Seminoles and Buckeyes.

The wait is almost over, as Rivals250 running Jaylan Knighton is planning to announce his college choice Tuesday evening in his hometown of Deerfield Beach.

Knighton's recruitment has been filled with many highs and lows for each school.

First, it looked like he might be headed to Clemson. Then it was FSU for awhile, and then later Miami made a push. Then Ohio State took the lead after he officially visited Columbus, and suddenly Knighton looked destined for the Buckeyes.

Then the 'Noles got the last visit this past weekend, and the vibe around his recruitment now is that Florida State is the team to beat.

It certainly doesn't hurt that Knighton's father is close friends with FSU running backs coach Donte' Pimpleton, but that's far from the only reason Knighton likes the 'Noles.

"I like everything when I'm here," Knighton said. "I like the way FSU and Coach [Kendal] Briles is going to utilize the backs in this offense. But it's more than that, as my comfort around the players is really good here at Florida State."

Knighton plans to announce his decision around 6 p.m. on a South Florida radio show.

Stay connected with Warchant.com Tuesday evening for complete coverage.