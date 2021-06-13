Rivals250 RB Terrance Gibbs on FSU official: 'They have really good vibes'

Like all of the official visitors, Gibbs enjoyed tours of the campus, photo shoots and great meals during his 48 hours in Tallahassee. But he especially appreciated the opportunity to simply learn more about FSU overall and to interact face-to-face with the Seminoles' players and coaches.

“It was pretty cool. I got to build relationships with the coaching staff and stuff like that,” Gibbs said. “Get to know them personally instead of talking to them on Zoom. ... Just that face-to-face interaction, really just to see people’s vibes. See how they vibe and they have really good vibes. So it was really cool to get to meet them in person.”

Along with an already-busy schedule as one of the top running backs in the country, Gibbs said he had to reschedule a doctor's appointment and a few other personal things in order to make the visit to Tallahassee possible.

“It was really important," Gibbs said of the visit to Tallahassee. "The recruiting process only happens once. It’s really good that I get to experience this.”

During the visit, Gibbs was able to speak extensively not only with running backs coach and recruiting coordinator David Johnson, but also with FSU second-year head coach Mike Norvell.