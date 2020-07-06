Florida State fans have become quite familiar with knee injuries over the years. From Chris Thompson in 2012 to Antonio Cromartie in 2005 to Greg Jones in 2002 to Anquan Boldin in 2001 to even Dan Kendra in the spring of 1998, an ACL tear has played a major role in many Seminole seasons.

In 1993, the team that wound up winning FSU's first national championship had three key players -- running back Tiger McMillon, safety Steve Gilmer and cornerback Corey Fuller -- suffer knee injuries in the same week.

McMillon, who sustained a torn patellar tendon, and Gilmer recovered but never shined again for the Seminoles. Fuller came back and had a strong senior season in 1994 and parlayed that into an NFL career.

Every body is different. And every injury is different. That much is understood, said Dr. Bill Thompson, a Tallahassee orthopedic surgeon who also is a team physician for FSU athletics.

But what is also different -- much, much different -- when it comes to modern-day ACL injuries is the recovery time.

Thompson said doctors used to tell players it would likely be two seasons before they felt completely like themselves again and were back to 100 percent.

“And as a general rule, that might still be the case,” Thompson said. “However, with these new training techniques, the newer tools we have, we’re starting to see athletes come back in their first season and be better than they used to be.”

That’s certainly what Lars-Woodbey, Helton and Nasirildeen are hoping for in 2020. All three are projected to be starters for the Seminoles this fall if completely healthy.

Along with improved training, Thompson said there have been major advancements in the ACL surgery itself since it became prevalent in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

First and foremost, they actually replace the ACL now with a tendon that transitions itself to work like a ligament. Back in the day, they didn’t replace the ligament at all. They just “tightened the knee,” according to Thompson. The results were typically less than stellar.

“The knee was never quite as stable,” he said. “And even if they did come back, they weren’t as good.”