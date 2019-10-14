He responded by coming out in the final two quarters and being the best player on the FSU defense. He had six tackles -- four for loss -- and forced a fumble in his 36 plays against the Tigers.

Robinson had to sit out the first half against the Tigers after being flagged for a questionable targeting call in the second half of the Seminoles' win over N.C. State.

In the midst of the Florida State football team's 45-14 loss Saturday at No. 2 Clemson, the junior defensive end proved once again that he's becoming one of the most important players on the entire roster.

Followed by the best -- at least individually.

Robinson now leads the team with 7.5 tackles for loss on the season -- that's three more than he had in the first two years of his college career combined.

"I think he's just growing up," FSU coach Willie Taggart said. "I think his maturity. And I think everybody develops differently. I know since I've been ... we've all been wanting J-Rob to come along, just go. We see it. But I think each individual just, they develop differently and come along different. I think that's what we're seeing now; he's developing and maturing and comfortable with what we're doing, and not only comfortable but he's confident in what he's doing.

"And the more confident he's getting, the more plays he's making for us."

Not surprisingly, Robinson graded out as the best defensive player on the team against Clemson, according to Pro Football Focus. He finished with a grade of 83.8 percent. No other Seminole finished above 75.

Again, not surprising given the final score.

But it wasn't just a one-game flash for the junior, who has been used as a stand-up linebacker and a traditional defensive end this season. Robinson was the fourth highest graded player on the defense in the win over Louisville and sixth in the win over N.C. State.