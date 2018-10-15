FSU's Robinson remains with family after home destroyed by hurricane
Hurricane Michael knocked out trees and power in Tallahassee.
For Florida State defensive end Janarius Robinson, it took away a whole lot more than that.
The junior defensive end's family home in Panama City was destroyed by the massive storm last week, said Florida State head coach Willie Taggart.
"We told him we're here for them," Taggart said during his Monday press conference.
Taggart said Robinson is still in Panama City, trying to help his mother recover and restart after losing her house. But he added that the defensive lineman is expected to be back in time for Saturday's game against Wake Forest.
"He's helping his mom out and helping them try to get things in order," Taggart said. "We told him to take as much time as he can ... he knows we're here for him."
Robinson has started four of FSU's first six games and has 11 tackles on the season.
Broke my heart yesterday, watching my God Son #11Jrob dig through what was left of his home trying to salvage some of the memories he and his mom made. In the midst of all the devastation he continued to talk about how or whom he could— Omega Wynn (@Omegawynn2323g1) October 13, 2018
help around the city.#ProudGodFather pic.twitter.com/rRBuwPzt3R
Florida State administrators were meeting Monday afternoon to see what kind of support they would be allowed to provide for Robinson --- and any other student-athletes impacted --- per NCAA bylaws.
Taggart said it was a stark reminder of what's truly important.
"I'd like to give our condolences to everyone who was affected by the hurricane last week," he said. "It was a terrible, terrible, terrible thing. It was a terrible reminder to all of us how much life is bigger than football."
Updates on Dickerson, Kelly
Taggart said senior offensive lineman Derrick Kelly is looking a lot better physically and should be ready to go for the game this weekend against Wake Forest. As for offensive tackle Landon Dickerson? The prognosis doesn't appear to be nearly as good.
Taggart said there was no set timetable for when the redshirt sophomore would be back. When asked if there was a chance he would miss the remainder of the season, Taggart said he wasn't sure.
Clemson-FSU set for noon
Florida State's upcoming game with Clemson will be a noon kickoff and broadcast by either ABC or ESPN, the ACC announced on Monday.
It's the first time the Seminoles have played the Tigers at noon in Doak Campbell Stadium since 1994.
