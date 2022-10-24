Florida State lost one of the top commitments from its 2023 class when Orange Park (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Roderick Kearney flipped to Florida on Monday night.

Kearney visited FSU last weekend and declined to do interviews with the Osceola and other news outlets following his visit.

“Over these last few months, I’ve been praying about the decision with my family and discussing it with my family," Kearney told Rivals.com on Monday night. "I felt like both are really great programs but I had to go with my gut feeling and my gut feeling was to choose this program. The Gators are a really great program, both are great programs, but I felt like the Gators were the better choice for me.”

FSU has one offensive line commitment for the 2023 class in four-star tackle Lucas Simmons. The full 2023 commitment list can be viewed here.

"Kearney was an outstanding prospect and a priority for this class, so this is a tough one for FSU," Osceola football/recruiting analyst Patrick Burnham said. "He would have had a chance to compete early for playing time at FSU. He has all the potential to be an outstanding college player. That being said, recruiting has never been an exact science and today's dynamics have only enhanced the unpredictability. It also makes the timing of the offer to JUCO prospect Keyshawn Blackstock make more sense."



