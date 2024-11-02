Roster of players who have eligibility for 2025 season

At some point this year, each of us realized Florida State would need to rebuild, not reload, the football program and most of us wanted to start that process in 2024 by playing more of the younger players.

Mike Norvell must have agreed as he's rolling young players into and out of games so fast you might not be able to keep up without a roster so we designed an evaluation sheet for you with the player's number, name, position and class in alphabetic order;

We thought we'd provide you with a listing of the 71 scholarship players (by our count) who have eligibility to return in 2025. Thirty-seven of these players line up on defense, 32 on offense, with two specialists. Note: Several of these players have been injured and may not play this season.

We provide this roster so you can watch and evaluate their progress over the last four games of the 2024 season. There is no certainty about who will return for the 2025 season but these are the players who could from an eligibilty standpoint.

Offense

The freshmen quarterbacks are the most obvious to watch and I'm certain Seminole fans have already picked their favorite but be objective over the final four games as if you were the head coach and see who performs best over the remainder of the season.

The wide receiver position is one to watch, where three freshmen Lawayne McCoy, Elijah Moore and BJ Gibson are getting reps with sophomore Hykeem Williams. That's four good prospects who will be joined by Destyn Hill, Camdon Frier and Jaylin Lucas, who will be coming off injuries. Watch this position and determine for yourself if those seven prospect can change FSU's fortunes or do the 'Noles need to find a go to receiver in the portal?

The freshment tight ends made an impact early this season. Sure they've made some mistakes while in development. How will those two finish the season and impact your attitude about FSU's potential in 2025. Does FSU need to bring in another bigger-bodied tight end, especially in light of the possibility Amaree Williams will switch to defensive end.

Interesting freshmen at running back in Kam Davis, Sam Singleton and Micahi Danzy to watch. Will FSU go to the portal or bring in another freshman back?

Other than the quarterbacks, the offensive line is the position of most concern. FSU has 12 offensive linemen who will be eligibile to return but how many of them will? The Noles have been working R-Fr, Andre Otto, and R-Jr. Jacob Rizy and R-So. Jaylen Early into games. Expect to see R-Fr. Lucas Simmons, Junior Bryson Estes and freshman Jonathan Daniels before the year is over. Veterans TJ Ferguson and Richie Leonard will be available next year.

This is a position the 'Noles are likely to take a look in the portal, how many would you select and at what positions?

Some of the players may choose not to return to Florida State searching for a different school or to test the NFL. You may want to make notes about who you think can help next year, who needs to be developed and who you think will enter the portal or the NFL draft.

Defense

The most obvious questions come on defense and very much on the front. Will redshirt junior Josh Farmer, Darrell Jackson, Patrick Payton, Marvin Jones Jr, Shyheim Brown and AZ Thomas have post-season choices to make, to enter the draft or transfer to a new school, or stay?

Their decisions will impact FSU's needs on defense for sure.

There are 12 defensive backs eligible to play next season so watch the youngsters who are playing and decide whether you think FSU needs to take a portal player at that position. Same at linebacker where FSU has been playing So. Blake Nichelson, So Justin Cryer, R-Sophomore Omar Graham, R-Fr. DeMarco Ward and has a pair of true freshmen Timir Hickman-Collins and Jayden Parrish.

How many defenders would you go to the portal for and at what positions?

Specialists

FSU will graduate two of the best specialists in the country this year. Alex Mastromanno has a chance to win the Ray Guy Award as the nation's best punter and Ryan Fitzgerald the Lou Groza award as the best kicker this year.

So does FSU allow Jake Weinberg to swing his leg in a game for kickoffs, extra points or field goal tries. R.So Mac Chiumento looks like a promising punter. Do you give him some gameday experience or help your two star players have an opportunity to earn All-American honors and win national awards.

Take notes and have some fun watching the future of FSU Football.



