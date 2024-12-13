Ryan Fitzgerald, Alex Mastromanno are coaches' first-team All-Americans

It's a clean sweep for Florida State's specialists as kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and punter Alex Mastromanno were selected to the American Football Coaches Association's All-American first teams on Friday.

Fitzgerald was a finalist for the Lou Groza Award. He made 14 of 14 field-goal attempts, including 5 of 5 from 50 or more yards. Fitzgerald made 58 of 74 field-goal attempts in his career, including 19 of 21 in 2023.

Mastromanno was also a finalist for the Ray Guy Award. He led all punters in the country this season (49.3 yards) and was among the national leaders in net punting. Mastromanno has the most punts (251) and total punting yards (11,265) in program history.

Mastromanno, who was also Fitzgerald's holder, was also selected as a Walter Camp All-American on Thursday night.

