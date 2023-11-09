FSU sports information

Florida State junior Ryan Fitzgerald is one of 20 semifinalists for the Lou Groza Award, presented annually to the nation's top kicker.

Fitzgerald, from Coolidge, Ga., has connected on 11 of 12 field-goal attempts and all 45 extra points and leads FSU with 78 points scored. Fitzgerald has made at least one field goal and three extra points in all nine games this season.

Fitzgerald made his first 10 field goals of 2023, the most to start a year for a Seminole since 2014, when 2013 Groza Award winner Roberto Aguayo began the season 14 for 14. Twice this year Fitzgerald has booted a season-high 48-yard field goal, tied for the second-longest of his career. Fitzgerald’s 48-yard field goal at Clemson to start the second half tied the game and is the longest of his career away from Tallahassee.

Behind a field goal and a career-high nine extra points, Fitzgerald scored a career-best 12 points against Southern Miss. He ranks 12th in Florida State history with 262 career points, up from 20th place to begin the season.

Finalists for the Groza Award will be announced Nov. 28, with the winner presented on the Home Depot College Football Awards show on Dec. 8.

Florida State has won four Lou Groza Awards — most in the country — since the award was established in 1992, including the only two-time winner Sebastian Janikowski in 1998 and 1999. Graham Gano in 2008 and Aguayo in 2013 also won the award.