Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and defensive back Shyheim Brown earned ACC Player of the Week honors following Florida State's season opener against Georgia Tech.

Fitzgerald, a redshirt senior from Coolidge, Ga., was the ACC Specialist of the Week after accounting for seven points, including field goals of 52 and 59 yards. Fitzgerald's 59-yard field goal tied the game on the final play of the first half and was the longest made field goal in a conference game in ACC history.

It also ranks as the second-longest overall in FSU history and third-longest overall in ACC history. Fitzgerald entered Saturday with just one 50-yard field goal – a 53-yarder in 2021 – and became the second FSU player with multiple 50-yard field goals in the same half.

With 306 career points, Fitzgerald ranks ninth in Florida State history.

Brown, from Lake City, set a career high with 13 tackles, five more than his previous high of eight — done twice last year at Clemson and Florida. His 13 tackles are the most for an FSU defensive back since Jammie Robinson's 18 against Florida in 2021. Brown added a 10-yard tackle for loss against the Yellow Jackets.



