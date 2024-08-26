Ryan Fitzgerald, Shyheim Brown named ACC players of week
Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald and defensive back Shyheim Brown earned ACC Player of the Week honors following Florida State's season opener against Georgia Tech.
Fitzgerald, a redshirt senior from Coolidge, Ga., was the ACC Specialist of the Week after accounting for seven points, including field goals of 52 and 59 yards. Fitzgerald's 59-yard field goal tied the game on the final play of the first half and was the longest made field goal in a conference game in ACC history.
It also ranks as the second-longest overall in FSU history and third-longest overall in ACC history. Fitzgerald entered Saturday with just one 50-yard field goal – a 53-yarder in 2021 – and became the second FSU player with multiple 50-yard field goals in the same half.
With 306 career points, Fitzgerald ranks ninth in Florida State history.
Brown, from Lake City, set a career high with 13 tackles, five more than his previous high of eight — done twice last year at Clemson and Florida. His 13 tackles are the most for an FSU defensive back since Jammie Robinson's 18 against Florida in 2021. Brown added a 10-yard tackle for loss against the Yellow Jackets.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple