Ryan Fitzgerald signs free agent deal with Carolina Panthers

One of the few bright spots on the 2024 Florida State football team was special teams.

Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald was near the top of that list. While he was not drafted on Saturday, he was rewarded for an incredibly strong finish to his FSU career on Saturday when he was picked up by the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent. Fitzgerald told the Osceola about his agreement shortly after the draft ended.

Fitzgerald, who enrolled at FSU ahead of the 2019 season out of nearby Coolidge, Ga., was sensational over his last two seasons as a Seminole after nearly losing his job during the 2022 season.

He was a perfect 13 of 13 on field goals and 14 of 14 on extra points in 2024, earning a nod as one of three Lou Groza Award finalists and a first-team All-American honor. In 2023, he was 19 of 21 on field goals and a perfect 58 for 58 on extra points.

Fitzgerald finished his FSU career third in program history in 50+-yard field goals made (6), fourth with 178 career extra points, fifth in scoring (352) and seventh in made field goals (58).