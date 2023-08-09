Florida State's 2024 class took a hit on Wednesday afternoon when Rydarrius Morgan flipped to Alabama.

Morgan committed to FSU on July 4, but now a month later has changed his commitment. It comes just a few days after KJ Bolden committed to FSU on Saturday, and a week prior Charles Lester made his commitment to the Seminoles.

Alabama was among Morgan's finalists, a group of schools that also included FSU, Auburn, Miami, Mississippi State and Cincinnati.

"Alabama has a way of doing things that you have to respect," Morgan told Alabama's Rivals' site. "When I spoke with Coach [Travaris] T-Rob he showed me how I can improve in their system and if I just buy in there will be an opportunity. He was really on me since day one, I never forgot about that. ... I'm a strong believer in competition and I think if you go to Alabama you are playing against the best on a daily basis, just look at our class. The tradition and culture played a huge role in my decision.

"The coaches at Alabama all just showed me love. After I visited for the cookout, I just had a feeling but I wanted to let everything play out. The time just felt right for today and I wanted to make it official, so yeah, Roll Tide, I'm committed."

FSU also has defensive back commitments from Ricky Knight III and CJ Heard. BJ Gibson is also viewed as an athlete who can play receiver or defensive back.

The Seminoles' 2024 class can be viewed here.