FSU added another commitment to its 2024 recruiting class on Tuesday night when safety prospect Rydarrius "Red" Morgan gave his pledge to sign with the Seminoles later this year to Florida State coach Mike Norvell.

Morgan is rated by Rivals as three-star prospect and is ranked as the 34th-best safety prospect in the class of 2024 and the 23rd-best overall prospect in the state of Alabama. Last season Morgan racked up 50 tackles, intercepted two passes to go along with four passes broken up.

"This is a great take by Norvell and staff," said Osceola Recruiting Analyst Pat Burnham. "He is a football player. His film is fun to watch. If he was an inch taller and 15 pounds heavier, he would be ranked much higher than he already is. He is extremely physical and shows great instincts and has a knack for getting to the ball. Morgan chases the ball relentlessly and plays with great effort. He has really quick feet and very good change of direction. His style of play reminds you of former FSU safety Jammie Robinson."