Ashlynd Barker wrapped up his official visit to FSU on Sunday morning and says a decision on whether he will commit to the Seminoles and Mike Norvell could come very soon. Barker, 6-3 and 200 pounds, is from Iowa Western Community College and also has offers from Oregon State, New Mexico State and Ball State. He is currently set to take an official visit to Oregon State next weekend.

"It went pretty good said," Barker when asked how his visit went. "I learned how tight everybody is, the coaching staff, how they are really focused on relationships. Barker met secondary coach Patrick Surtain in-person for the first time. He also got to spend some quality time with defensive backs coach Patrick Surtain "He is a really energetic person. "He's pretty chill, that was really like the main thing," said Barker of Surtain. "He knows what he is talking about, definitely.” He also got to spend some quality time with defensive coordinator Adam Fuller, who visited Iowa Western earlier this spring to watch Barker practice. "As a DC, he is pretty cool," said Barker of Fuller. "I haven't really seen how he is on the field, of course. But from what I have gotten from the visit he is pretty cool and wants me here bad."





Barker finished his visit with a meeting with head coach Mike Norvell, whose enthusiasm stood out to the young defender who has four years of eligibility remaining. "He is a really energetic person, so he was being energetic all weekend," said Barker of FSU's head coach. "The same thing, he really wants me here bad. He was just saying how he wants to coach me and things like that." Barker also said that FSU intends to start out at free safety if he decides to sign at FSU and that he could eventually be cross trained at the nickel corner spot.

