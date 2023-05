Class of 2024 safety prospect Jarvis Boatwright announced on Tuesday that he has narrowed his list of potential college homes to four schools. And he plans to take an official visit to each of those schools in June.

Boatwright will visit Florida State on the weekend of June 23, and it will be the last of his official visits. The rising senior from Clearwater (Fla.) High will also visit Southern Cal (June 2-4), South Carolina (June 9-11) and Tennessee (June 16-18).