Class of 2025 prospect Max Redmon is one of the top safeties in Florida. The Osceola's Charles Fishbein has him ranked as the top safety in the Sunshine State for this recruiting cycle. And it is safe to say after Redmon's official visit with Florida State that the Seminoles are right at the top of his potential landing spots when Early National Signing Day rolls around in early December.

"It was amazing," Redmon said of his official visit with FSU. "It was great vibes, around people who are great to me. It was good." He also said it was the people he got to spend time with that made the biggest impression on him during his visit. "The people and how welcoming they are, the players, the coaches, just the people around campus, the people at restaurants, they're all welcoming and they all bring a great vibe," said Redmon. Redmon also spoke about his experience around the FSU coaching staff. "I spent most of time with Coach Drew (defensive graduate assistant Andrew Wilson) but we haven't really talked football, we just talked about life, you know stuff that happened, like stories back in the day, stories that just happened, we just had a great bond," answered Redmon. The rising senior has been on campus multiple times but that didn't mean he left without knowing something new about what the program has to offer him. "The resources they put into the body," said Redmon when asked what he learned over the weekend. "Yeah, they have a lot of stuff to help you get back on the field and to keep you on the field, too. There's a lot of high-tech stuff that opened my eyes."



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4yMDI1IFMgcHJvc3BlY3QgTWF4IFJlZG1vbiBhcnJpdmVzIGZvciBo aXMgT1Ygd2Vla2VuZCB3aXRoIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9GU1U/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPiNGU1U8L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL09z Y2VvbGFfUml2YWxzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBPc2Nlb2xhX1Jp dmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9SaXZhbHM/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFJpdmFsczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXhSZWRtb244P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBNYXhSZWRtb244PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vM21n QXVRdGg1WSI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzNtZ0F1UXRoNVk8L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgUGF0cmljayBCdXJuaGFtIChAT3NjZW9sYVBhdCkgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Pc2Nlb2xhUGF0L3N0YXR1cy8xNzk5MDkw OTM1NTUwMDc1MTMwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkp1bmUgNywgMjAy NDwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczov L3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0 Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KCjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==