Safety Max Redmon recaps his 'amazing' official visit with FSU
Class of 2025 prospect Max Redmon is one of the top safeties in Florida. The Osceola's Charles Fishbein has him ranked as the top safety in the Sunshine State for this recruiting cycle.
And it is safe to say after Redmon's official visit with Florida State that the Seminoles are right at the top of his potential landing spots when Early National Signing Day rolls around in early December.
"It was amazing," Redmon said of his official visit with FSU. "It was great vibes, around people who are great to me. It was good."
He also said it was the people he got to spend time with that made the biggest impression on him during his visit.
"The people and how welcoming they are, the players, the coaches, just the people around campus, the people at restaurants, they're all welcoming and they all bring a great vibe," said Redmon.
Redmon also spoke about his experience around the FSU coaching staff.
"I spent most of time with Coach Drew (defensive graduate assistant Andrew Wilson) but we haven't really talked football, we just talked about life, you know stuff that happened, like stories back in the day, stories that just happened, we just had a great bond," answered Redmon.
The rising senior has been on campus multiple times but that didn't mean he left without knowing something new about what the program has to offer him.
"The resources they put into the body," said Redmon when asked what he learned over the weekend. "Yeah, they have a lot of stuff to help you get back on the field and to keep you on the field, too. There's a lot of high-tech stuff that opened my eyes."
Of course, the biggest question coming out of these visits is where FSU stands with the individual prospects after their visits. It's safe to say the Seminoles are in a good spot with Redmon.
"They have always been one of my top schools, but this OV really bumped them up, too," said Redmon. "They are up there."
And who is FSU competing against right now for the safety?
"I will be at the University of Illinois next weekend and then after that I'll be at USF," Redmon said. "And then probably in July, I'll be ready to make my decision."
He also spoke about the things that will be important in his decision-making process.
"I'm just looking for somewhere I could not only help me on the football field and get me to the NFL but to help me in life, you know the resources to say if football doesn't work, I need something to fall back on and plus my career won't be that long, so I need something to help me after football," explained Redmon. "I'm just looking for that and then whatever feels like, wherever treats me good, treats my family good, that's what I'm looking for."
