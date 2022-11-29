Sam McCall no longer with FSU, enters transfer portal
True freshman defensive back Sam McCall is no longer a part of the Florida State football team, a school spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday night. McCall confirmed to the Osceola that he is going into the transfer portal.
The 6-foot-1, 187-pound McCall played in eight games this season, making five tackles. He also returned eight kickoffs earlier in the year for a 21.2-yard average.
McCall posted on social media earlier this month that he was entering the transfer portal but quickly backtracked and said the post was done out of emotion.
A day after he made the post, McCall was a participant at FSU's practice. He also played against Syracuse and Louisiana but did not play against Florida.
FSU returns to the practice field on Wednesday morning.
Follow The Osceola on Facebook
Follow The Osceola on Twitter
Subscribe to the Osceola's YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Apple
Subscribe to the Osceola's podcasts on Spotify