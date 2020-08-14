When the Southern Conference announced on Thursday it would not play football this fall due to the coronavirus, the league left open the window for its member schools to play non-conference games if they desired.

That created the possibility that the Bulldogs would still travel to Tallahassee on Saturday, Sept. 19, to take on the Florida State Seminoles.

Late Friday afternoon, that game was officially scrapped, as Samford announced it would not compete in any sports this fall.

-------------------

