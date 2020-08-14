Samford pulls plug on football season, won't play at FSU
When the Southern Conference announced on Thursday it would not play football this fall due to the coronavirus, the league left open the window for its member schools to play non-conference games if they desired.
That created the possibility that the Bulldogs would still travel to Tallahassee on Saturday, Sept. 19, to take on the Florida State Seminoles.
Late Friday afternoon, that game was officially scrapped, as Samford announced it would not compete in any sports this fall.
-------------------
FOOTBALL PROMO ENDS TODAY! 25% off, $25 eCard to Garnet & Gold and 3 free months
"Today's decision to cancel our fall non-conference schedules came after thorough conversations with our coaches and student-athletes," Samford athletics director Martin Newton said. "Our student-athletes made it clear that they want to compete, but voiced their questions and concerns about the unknowns related to the virus. We based our decision primarily on their feedback."
With the Samford game removed, FSU now is scheduled to play only its 10 ACC opponents. It is not yet known if the Seminoles will be able to add an additional non-conference opponent.
Stay connected with Warchant.com for more on this story.
----------------------------------------------------
Talk about this story with other Florida State football fans in the Tribal Council