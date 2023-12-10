Florida State fans had the wind knocked out of them last Sunday with a gut punch from the College Football Playoff Committee and are still feeling a loss of hope a week later. Sometimes life isn’t fair and we need encouragement. Each of us have suffered triumphs and tribulations in our life, the loss of a loved one, decisions we made we’d like to do over.

Former Seminole running back Sammie Smith certainly has had his, from the glory of scoring touchdowns days at Florida State to the moment he found himself on his knees incarcerated in an Orlando jail cell facing a prison sentence.

“In life, there are ups and downs, twists and turns, but one thing is certain, there is no reverse,” he wrote. “We can’t go back in time and right a wrong, or take a different path. Our only choice is to move forward. The good news is that, in life, every day is game day. A loss yesterday doesn’t mean we can’t win today.”

Sammie’s book is a treatise on hope and would make a great Holiday read or gift for the Seminole in your life.

The official name of the book is My Name Is Not 18121-018, a reference to Smith's inmate number. My Number Was Given...But My Name Was Redeemed.

“I’m excited about Sammie’s story being made available to everyone,” wrote Charlie Ward.

Books can be purchased for $20 each at the Garnet and Gold stores in Tallahassee or online at garnetandgold.com. Or you can order them directly from Sammie directly at Sammie Smith's site for $19, which includes shipping and handling. If you’d like Sammie to sign a copy, let him know who you would like him to personalize the book to in the notes section.