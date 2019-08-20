If Samuel breaks up a pass in a one-on-one or team drill, the receiver, the quarterback and maybe even the offensive coordinator are going to hear about it.

Heck, the entire offense might hear about it.

"It helps everybody," Samuel said. "Because now you want to go prove a point to somebody: 'Oh, I can do this route better than you, or I can go get open.' So it just brings out the best in everybody. That's why I really do it."

He's more than just a talker, of course.

Samuel backs up his words with his play. He is a former four-star recruit out of South Florida football powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas, and he played in all 12 games as a true freshman in 2018. He started three of those final four games and led the team in pass break-ups with nine, which was the most by any freshman in the conference.

Now, Samuel is slated to start this year at the cornerback spot opposite Stanford Samuels III.

James Blackman, for one, expects big things from the sophomore.

"I know he's ready to go," Blackman said. "He's got a chip on his shoulder, and he can't wait to show it. … He is that guy. And a lot of people are going to be able to see that this year. I told him the first day he stepped in here that we're going to open a lot of people's eyes and surprise a lot of people.