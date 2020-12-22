Voting was done by 49 members of the media and 15 ACC head coaches.

For the first time in school history, FSU had just two players represented on the first three all-conference teams when they were released Tuesday morning. Cornerback Asante Samuel was selected on the first-team defense, and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson made second-team defense.

If you're looking for a way to quantify Florida State's struggles on the field beyond the 3-6 record this season, the annual All-ACC balloting should do the trick.

That's not only the smallest number of FSU players to receive All-ACC honors since the Seminoles joined the conference in 1992, it also marks the first time that FSU had no offensive players recognized.

For comparison, Clemson and Notre Dame each had 12 players on the first, second and third teams combined.

The Seminoles were hurt in 2020 by the fact that preseason All-ACC pick Hamsah Nasirildeen didn't play until the final two weeks of the season after recovering from knee surgery, and preseason pick Tamorrion Terry left the team midway through the year.

But even in lean years, Florida State has always had at least three All-ACC selections.

After winning just six games in 2019, the Seminoles had five players selected -- Wilson made first team; RB Cam Akers, WR Tamorrion Terry and DB Hamsah Nasirildeen were second team; and CB Asante Samuel was third.

In 2018, when FSU finished 5-7, DE Brian Burns made first team, while WR NyQwan Murray and DT Demarcus Christmas earned third-team honors.

In 2017, when the Seminoles had to rally to finish with a 6-6 regular-season record, they had five players selected -- safety Derwin James made first team, while center Alec Eberle and cornerback Tarvarus McFadden made second team; Akers and DL Derrick Nnadi were on the third team.

Not surprisingly, the All-ACC teams were flooded with FSU players from 2011 through 2016. But even during the down years of the late 2000s, the Seminoles never had fewer than three selections. And back then, there were only two All-ACC teams.