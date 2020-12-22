Samuel, Wilson honored; FSU receives fewest All-ACC picks in school history
If you're looking for a way to quantify Florida State's struggles on the field beyond the 3-6 record this season, the annual All-ACC balloting should do the trick.
For the first time in school history, FSU had just two players represented on the first three all-conference teams when they were released Tuesday morning. Cornerback Asante Samuel was selected on the first-team defense, and defensive tackle Marvin Wilson made second-team defense.
Voting was done by 49 members of the media and 15 ACC head coaches.
That's not only the smallest number of FSU players to receive All-ACC honors since the Seminoles joined the conference in 1992, it also marks the first time that FSU had no offensive players recognized.
For comparison, Clemson and Notre Dame each had 12 players on the first, second and third teams combined.
The Seminoles were hurt in 2020 by the fact that preseason All-ACC pick Hamsah Nasirildeen didn't play until the final two weeks of the season after recovering from knee surgery, and preseason pick Tamorrion Terry left the team midway through the year.
But even in lean years, Florida State has always had at least three All-ACC selections.
After winning just six games in 2019, the Seminoles had five players selected -- Wilson made first team; RB Cam Akers, WR Tamorrion Terry and DB Hamsah Nasirildeen were second team; and CB Asante Samuel was third.
In 2018, when FSU finished 5-7, DE Brian Burns made first team, while WR NyQwan Murray and DT Demarcus Christmas earned third-team honors.
In 2017, when the Seminoles had to rally to finish with a 6-6 regular-season record, they had five players selected -- safety Derwin James made first team, while center Alec Eberle and cornerback Tarvarus McFadden made second team; Akers and DL Derrick Nnadi were on the third team.
Not surprisingly, the All-ACC teams were flooded with FSU players from 2011 through 2016. But even during the down years of the late 2000s, the Seminoles never had fewer than three selections. And back then, there were only two All-ACC teams.
Here is the complete 2020 All-ACC team
First-Team Offense
QB - Trevor Lawrence, Clemson, 178
RB - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 161
RB - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 150
WR - Amari Rodgers, Clemson, 178
WR - Dyami Brown, North Carolina, 167
WR - Zay Flowers, Boston College, 147
TE - Hunter Long, Boston College, 144
AP - Travis Etienne, Clemson, 112
OT - Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame, 158
OT - Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech, 130
OG - Aaron Banks, Notre Dame, 134
OG - Tommy Kraemer, Notre Dame, 133
C - Alec Lindstrom, Boston College, 84
First-Team Defense
DE - Patrick Jones II, Pitt, 138
DE - Rashad Weaver, Pitt, 127
DT - Bryan Bresee, Clemson, 135
DT - Alim McNeill, NC State, 106
LB - Chazz Surratt, North Carolina, 149
LB - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame, 139
LB - Payton Wilson, NC State, 127
CB - Asante Samuel, Jr., Florida State, 154
CB - Derion Kendrick, Clemson, 129
S - Divine Deablo, Virginia Tech, 146
S - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame, 134
First-Team Specialists
PK - Jose Borregales, Miami, 142
P - Pressley Harvin III, Georgia Tech, 161
SP - DJ Turner, Pitt, 124
Second-Team Offense
QB - Sam Howell, North Carolina, 104
RB - Javonte Williams, North Carolina, 145
RB - Kyren Williams, Notre Dame, 112
WR - Jaquarii Roberson, Wake Forest, 119
WR - Tutu Atwell, Louisville, 73
WR - Dez Fitzpatrick, Louisville, 62
TE - Brevin Jordan, Miami, 85
AP - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 97
OT - Jackson Carman, Clemson, 96
OT - Robert Hainsey, Notre Dame, 78
OG - Ben Petrula, Boston College, 86
OG - Matt Bockhorst, Clemson, 63
C - Jimmy Morrissey, Pitt, 80
Second-Team Defense
DE - Jaelan Phillips, Miami, 123
DE - Chris Rumph II, Duke, 95
DT - Marvin Wilson, Florida State, 82
DT - Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Notre Dame, 79
LB - Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College, 83
LB - James Skalski, Clemson, 76
LB - Charles Snowden, Virginia, 67
CB - Andrew Booth, Clemson, 90
CB - Kei’Trel Clark, Louisville, 83
S - Nolan Turner, Clemson, 115
S - Bubba Bolden, Miami, 89
S - Damar Hamlin, Pitt, 89
Second-Team Specialists
PK - Alex Kessman, Pitt, 74
P - Lou Hedley, Miami, 95
SP - Nykeim Johnson, Syracuse, 123
Third-Team Offense
QB - Ian Book, Notre Dame, 73
RB - Khalil Herbert, Virginia Tech, 109
RB - Zonovan Knight, NC State, 34
WR - Michael Harley, Miami, 58
WR - Taj Harris, Syracuse, 57
WR - Cornell Powell, Clemson, 53
TE - Michael Mayer, Notre Dame, 51
AP - Michael Carter, North Carolina, 75
OT - Ikem Ekwonu, NC State, 67
OT - Zion Johnson, Boston College, 52
OG - Joshua Ezeudu, North Carolina, 59
OG - Joe Sculthorpe, NC State, 51
C - Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame, 73
Third-Team Defense
DE - Carlos Basham Jr., Wake Forest, 53
DE - Quincy Roche, Miami, 48
DT - Jarrod Hewitt, Virginia Tech, 71
DT - Miles Fox, Wake Forest, 67
LB - SirVocea Dennis, Pitt, 62
LB - Nick Jackson, Virginia, 60
LB - Max Richardson, Boston College, 52
CB - Nick McCloud, Notre Dame, 74
CB - Ifeatu Melifonwu, Syracuse, 56
S - Michael Carter II, Duke, 45
S - Nick Andersen, Wake Forest, 44
Third-Team Specialists
PK - Nick Sciba, Wake Forest, 49
P - Nolan Cooney, Syracuse, 59
SP - Thayer Thomas, NC State, 81
