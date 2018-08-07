Stanford Samuels was recruited to Florida State to play cornerback. Just like his dad was.

And last year, the former five-star recruit got plenty of game experience at that position. He finished his freshman year with 27 tackles and tied for the team high with two interceptions.

But this season, under new defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett, it seems the talented sophomore will get most of his snaps somewhere else.

"He's actually moved me to the field safety spot," Samuels said on Tuesday. "It's pretty much like a corner spot. A lot of man-to-man coverage and just being able to play a bigger role in the defense and actually contribute more this year."

To that point, Samuels had an interception return for a touchdown from his safety spot during Tuesday's practice.

But he also said that Barnett plans to move him around some, too, and that he will play traditional cornerback in certain instances. He lined up there a couple of times during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills on Tuesday.

Mainly, though, he'll be at field safety.