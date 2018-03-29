Box Score: FSU 9, Louisville 4

The No. 5 Florida State baseball team (21-6, 6-4 ACC) scored eight runs in the first three innings to beat No. 18 Louisville (18-7, 4-6) 9-4 Thursday night on Mike Martin Field at Dick Howser Stadium. Junior Jackson Lueck extended his hitting streak to eight games and starting pitcher Cole Sands improved to 5-1 on the season.

“You see a right-handed pitcher that pitched extremely well,” head coach Mike Martin said of Sands. “Gave us seven good innings and Clayton Kwiatkowski closed it out to save some arms for the next two games. A lot of baseball left to be played but this was a game we got a couple breaks and our young men took advantage of it.”

Sands allowed a pair of runs in the first inning and a solo home run to lead off the second inning but responded by allowing just four base runners over the next five innings. Sands’ seven innings pitched was a career high and he finished with eight strikeouts on the evening.

“My main goal was to get one of the first two pitches in for a strike tonight,” Sands said. “Every time I go out I get run support and it’s a little easier.”

The Seminoles featured a new lineup Friday, putting shortstop Mike Salvatore and his five-game hitting streak back in the leadoff spot, which he occupied for the first 10 games this season and 14 times total on the year. Drew Mendoza hit in the three-hole and Rhett Aplin moved to the five spot. Cooper Swanson made his sixth start of the year and first in centerfield at the bottom of the order.

Salvatore extended his hitting streak to six games with a pair of hits. Lueck and designated hitter Jared Herron each added two hits and Swanson doubled and drew two of FSU’s 10 walks. Lueck’s eight game hit streak is the longest active streak on the team.

The Cardinals took a 2-0 lead in the first on a two-run single from Drew Campbell. FSU got one back in the first when Salvatore singled, moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Lueck’s RBI single.

Pat Rumoro hit a solo home run to start the top of the second inning, his first of the season. Sands retired the next five batters, four via strikeout.

The Noles scored four runs in the second inning to take a 5-3 lead off Cardinals starter Adam Wolf (3-2). Herron and Steven Wells singled, Swanson walked to load the bases and Salvatore hit a sacrifice fly before Lueck doubled off the third baseman’s glove.

Catcher Cal Raleigh reached on a throwing from shortstop Tyler Fitzgerald that scored Lueck.

Herron opened the third inning with a double, moved to third on Wells’ groundout and scored on Salvatore’s bunt single. Salvatore was originally called out at first base before the play was overturned on replay.

Lueck was intentionally walked to load the bases and Raleigh and Aplin both drew bases loaded walks against reliever Rabon Martin.

Louisville left a pair of runners on in the fifth inning before an inning-ending groundout to Mendoza at third base. Kwiatkowski hit a batter in the eighth inning after he and Sands had retired eight straight.

Raleigh again reached on an error in the fifth inning that scored Lueck for FSU’s final run.

Lucas Dunn hit a solo home run with two outs in the top of the ninth inning off Kwiatkowski before Fitzgerald struck out looking to end the game.

Florida State and Louisville play the second game of the series Friday at 6:00 p.m. LHP Drew Parrish (2-0, 2.17 ERA) will take the mound for the Seminoles. Louisville has not yet named a starter.

