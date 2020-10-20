 Louisville coach says entire FSU team different with Jordan Travis at QB
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-20 07:40:43 -0500') }} football Edit

Satterfield: FSU's entire team playing 'inspired' with Travis at QB

Ira Schoffel • Warchant
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

The transformation on offense is obvious.

Since Jordan Travis took over Florida State's offense in the second quarter of the Jacksonville State game, the Seminoles have looked like a completely different unit.

The running backs are now finding more space to operate, as opposing defenses have had to account for a running threat at quarterback. Pressure has been taken off the offensive line, as the Seminoles are able to move the pocket to take advantage of Travis' mobility. And the Palm Beach, Fla., product is flat-out making plays.

Travis leads all Power 5 quarterbacks in rushing yards per carry at 5.8, and he ranks fifth in the ACC with 7.8 yards of total offense per play.

** Don't miss our great Football coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial **

Jordan Travis has led FSU's offense to scores on 15 of 31 drives since taking over as quarterback.
Jordan Travis has led FSU's offense to scores on 15 of 31 drives since taking over as quarterback. (Don Juan Moore/Character Lines)

But as Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield prepares his Cardinals to host Florida State this Saturday at noon, he sees a Florida State team that appears to be playing at a higher level in all phases -- offense, defense and the kicking game -- since Travis took over.

"He's kind of been that spark offensively for them," Satterfield said Monday during his Zoom press conference with the media. "And anytime you're doing that -- you're scoring points -- it inspires your defense, it really inspires your whole team to play a little bit harder knowing that you've got an opportunity and a chance to go get a win."

When Travis entered the Seminoles' game against Jacksonville State in Week 3, FSU was trailing 14-0. He led FSU on scoring drives on six of seven possessions en route to a 41-24 victory.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}