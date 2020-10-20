The transformation on offense is obvious.

Since Jordan Travis took over Florida State's offense in the second quarter of the Jacksonville State game, the Seminoles have looked like a completely different unit.

The running backs are now finding more space to operate, as opposing defenses have had to account for a running threat at quarterback. Pressure has been taken off the offensive line, as the Seminoles are able to move the pocket to take advantage of Travis' mobility. And the Palm Beach, Fla., product is flat-out making plays.

Travis leads all Power 5 quarterbacks in rushing yards per carry at 5.8, and he ranks fifth in the ACC with 7.8 yards of total offense per play.

