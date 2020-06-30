Have a question about Florida State's preparations for the 2020 football season? Want to chat about certain positions on the team or the new coaching staff? Curious about what the announced retirement of Commissioner John Swofford could mean for the ACC?

Make sure to stop by Warchant this evening around 7 p.m. ET for a live video chat with managing editor Ira Schoffel.

The live video stream will be posted right here and on our Warchant YouTube page. You can either post questions on the Tribal Council, in the YouTube comments feed, or you can call in live to the Warchant Hot Line at 850-792-5730.

If you miss the live chat, you will be able to watch the entire replay afterward.

Don't miss out on our great FSU sports coverage. Get your 30-day FREE trial