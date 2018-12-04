** UPDATES: Offensive Coordinator Search Nuggets **

Not a lot of things have gone right for Willie Taggart over the past few months.

His debut season at Florida State was a dud, and the high-powered offense he was supposed to be bringing to Tallahassee ran out of gas ... or oil ... or water ... or all of the above.

So when reports began leaking out Monday afternoon that Taggart was losing offensive coordinator Walt Bell to the University of Massachusetts, it was understandable that many Florida State found themselves somewhere between panicked and furious.

How could FSU lose a coordinator to UMass of all places? Even as a head coach?

Surely, fans thought, this must mean that Bell is bolting for one of three reasons: A) He doesn't have confidence in Taggart; B) He doesn't get along with Taggart; or C) All of the Above.

I'm not sure we'll ever know exactly what all went into Bell's decision, but I am confident in one thing -- this could turn out to be the best possible scenario for all parties involved.

For Bell, I think the move makes sense for a couple of reasons. Number one, he's getting the chance to be head coach at an FBS program at the age of 34; that's an incredible opportunity. Number two, it gives him a chance to minimize the risk to his career that another year in Tallahassee might have presented.

No matter how confident Bell and/or Taggart might be about their chances of turning this offense around in 2019, even they would have to admit that it's no sure thing. The offensive line will have to be rebuilt in very short order, and there are still going to be questions at quarterback. This thing could see a resurgence next season, but there's a real possibility that it won't. And if things don't get better quickly, Taggart won't be the only one taking the blame -- plenty of it would fall on Bell's shoulders as well.

So while UMass Head Coach might not sound like the sexiest job opportunity in the world, I think it makes perfect sense for Bell.

And, quite frankly, this could work out exceptionally well for Taggart and Florida State as well.

Whether or not Taggart and Bell got along well isn't really the issue anymore. We all saw the product on the field, and it wasn't pretty.

Yes, the offensive line was a disaster. Yes, the quarterback was a less-than-perfect fit for the scheme. Yes, the entire team had issues with confidence and culture.

But those factors don't explain away all of the Seminoles' problems on offense. And while it's difficult to know exactly where things went wrong with that group in 2018, we all could see that something was amiss.

Now, Willie Taggart gets a chance at a do-over. And after such a dismal offensive showing in 2018, he simply has to get this one right, even if it means taking a completely different approach.

When Taggart put together his first coaching staff at Florida State less than one year ago, his plan for hiring an offensive coordinator appeared to be finding a coach who ran a similar system and one who could help execute his vision.

Bell seemed to be a natural fit. He had a sterling reputation as an up-and-coming offensive coach. He had successfully installed and operated spread offenses at multiple schools. And since he had only been a coordinator at the Power 5 level for two years at Maryland, he was more than willing to accept the role of Taggart's understudy -- with the understanding that Taggart would call the plays -- in exchange for the opportunity to be a coordinator at Florida State.

That seemed like a solid plan at the time, especially given Taggart's offensive success during the past few years at South Florida and Oregon. Florida State supporters were totally on board with the idea of "Lethal Simplicity" coming to Tallahassee.