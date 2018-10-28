After Florida State pummeled Clemson by 37 points in 2013, Dabo Swinney famously said if the teams had played 10 times, he was convinced the Tigers and Seminoles each would win five.

The comment drew uproarious laughter, as one might imagine.

But I actually knew where he was coming from then, and I think there are some small parallels to where these two programs are now.

No, I'm not about to tell you I believe this Seminoles team would beat that Tigers team five times out of 10. I'm not sure they would beat them once or twice. What I will tell you is that 59-10 final score is nowhere near a true representation of the talent level of these two football teams. Clemson is a better team and a better program right now, but the gap isn't anywhere close to 49 points -- just like it wasn't 37 points five years ago.

That is one of the reasons I believe Willie Taggart was so quick to focus on the "quit" and "mental weakness" he saw in some of his players on Saturday.

Even being as confident as he typically is, I'm sure Taggart knew the Seminoles would have a very steep mountain to climb. For his team to pull off the upset, they would probably need a few breaks early, his team would have to play inspired football, Clemson would have to make some mistakes, the crowd would need to become a factor, and then ... maybe then ... the Seminoles would have a chance to hold on for a victory down the stretch.

For a quarter, it was playing out just like that.

Florida State's defense was dominant, forcing the high-powered Tigers to punt on each of their first three possessions. The Seminoles were putting pressure on freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence and making him look like a freshman. At the end of the first quarter, Clemson had 11 yards rushing on five carries, they were 1 of 4 on third downs, and they had zero points.

The problem was the Seminoles' offense didn't live up to its part of the bargain. If Taggart's offense could have accomplished anything in that first quarter, FSU could have put some real pressure on Lawrence and the Tigers. As talented as he is -- and he is super-talented -- Lawrence could have faced a real test in playing from behind, on the road, against a team that was shutting down his running game.

Instead, FSU's offense -- as a whole -- failed to compete. And we're not just talking about the offensive line, which we all knew would be in for a long day. We're talking about the receivers, the running backs, the tight ends and the quarterback.

The Seminoles' offense reminded me of exactly the way Clemson's offense looked against Florida State's defense in 2013 -- that group failed to compete as well. Tigers quarterback Tajh Boyd played so poorly, if you remember, that there were Internet rumors he might have thrown the game to settle a gambling debt. (He didn't, but that gives you an indication of how bad he looked.) Clemson's receivers and running backs looked like they didn't want to be there.

I think this is a good time to discuss what quitting means in the context of sports.

We all know what it means in the most drastic forms -- when players literally aren't running to the football or giving effort. That's easy to see. But what about failing to compete? What about not reaching out far enough to catch a difficult pass, finishing runs with authority, blocking with conviction, or moving in the pocket to buy time to make a tough throw?

Those are things we saw from Florida State on Saturday, and I'm sure Clemson fans saw them from their team five years ago. Once their players got onto the field with Lamarcus Joyner, Timmy Jernigan, Telvin Smith and the rest of that crew, they didn't believe they could win. I wonder how many players on FSU's offense Saturday really believed they could win.

My guess, based on the way they played, is not many.

Florida State's defensive players, meanwhile, failed to compete in a different way. They played hard early. You could see their confidence and conviction in the first quarter. But once they faced the first bit of adversity, which came in the form of that roughing-the-kicker penalty early in the second quarter, they were just about done.

Clemson scored touchdowns on each of its next three possessions, then scored five times -- four touchdowns and a field goal -- on its first six possessions of the second half. I'm not sure the Tigers go up and down the field against their scout team in practice that easily.

That's not a disparity of talent. That's a disparity of desire.

So I completely understand why Willie Taggart was so angry with his team after Saturday's game.

The last thing a coach wants to believe about his players is that they aren't going to compete. Coaches can work around a lot of things. They can work on techniques to help a player who isn't quite strong enough or tall enough. They can come up with schemes to help players who aren't quite fast enough. But if you're not going to compete -- if you're not going to believe in yourself and your teammates and coaches -- then you have no chance.

That's how you get beat 59-10.