If a return to discipline and accountability has been the story of this offseason for Florida State Football -- and it has been -- then Willie Taggart's decision to bring Mickey Andrews back into the program is the perfect punctuation mark.

While some very young FSU fans might think of Jeremy Pruitt's one season as defensive coordinator as the gold standard, those of us who lived through the '80s and '90s know that when it comes to coaching hard-nosed, attacking, pain-inflicting defensive football, it gets no better than Mickey Andrews.

Of course, the 76-year-old Andrews won't be coming back to lead Florida State's defense in 2018. After eight years of retirement, his official title will be "special assistant to the head coach."

It wasn't clear from the press release FSU posted Friday afternoon what exactly that role will entail; and there's a good chance Andrew and Taggart haven't even ironed that out yet.

But in my mind, those details don't really matter. Whatever Andrews does in his new official capacity, he will mesh perfectly with what Taggart has been working to accomplish during his first year in Tallahassee.

As we've detailed in numerous articles over the last eight months, FSU's previous coaching staff allowed this program to skid off the tracks during the last two or three years. And we're not just talking about the sub-par record on the field; we're talking about the embarrassing performance in the classroom and the lack of discipline in the strength program and elsewhere.

The drop-off in accountability has been evident just about everywhere. And from the moment he was hired in early December, Taggart has been working overtime to bring it back to the program.

He's demanded 100 percent class attendance (it's been close). He's instituted stiff punishment for missed workouts (there haven't been many). And he's brought numerous speakers and mentors in to reinforce the messages being delivered by him and his coaches.

Messages about the importance of being good teammates. About living up to their responsibilities. About not making excuses.

None of this is revolutionary stuff, of course. These are the core values that make up the fabric of any successful organization. But it was the decaying of these principles that was at the heart of the Seminoles' problems in 2017.

And it was precisely the reason why Mickey Andrews was often on the minds of many former Seminoles last season.

Whether you talked to players from the '80s, 90s or 2000s, they almost always invoked Andrews' name when complaining about the issues they saw in losses and wins.

"Coach Andrews would not be putting those same guys out on the field when they keep getting beat. The starters would have been on the bench after the first series."