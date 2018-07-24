Schoffel column: After difficult '17 season, Burns puts onus on himself
Brian Burns didn’t make any bold predictions during his appearance at last week’s ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte, N.C.
He didn’t boast about how many sacks he planned to rack up during his junior season. Or proclaim how much more dynamic he’s going to be in the attacking schemes of new defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett.
Comments like those would have garnered Burns more attention. They would have attracted a larger group of reporters to his interview table.
Instead, Burns went with a more measured approach. And while he might not have created many headlines or started much Internet buzz, for my money, he was one of the real stars of the event.
During his hourlong session with reporters, his 30-minute press conference with head coach Willie Taggart and running back Cam Akers, and various other radio and television interviews, Burns handled just about every question perfectly.
When asked to compare Taggart to former head coach Jimbo Fisher, Burns said he liked them both. He showed respect to Fisher, thanking him for bringing him to Florida State, but then made it clear how much he loves playing for Taggart.
The only direct comparison he made between the two was to say that Taggart has better jokes.
Burns also stopped short of criticizing FSU’s previous defensive staff, led by former coordinator Charles Kelly. He did say repeatedly that he’s excited about Barnett’s aggressive philosophy – which calls for less reading and more attacking – but he never blamed Kelly or former defensive ends coach Brad Lawing for any of his struggles in 2017.
Instead, Burns placed all of the responsibility for that on himself.
After racking up 9.5 sacks as a true freshman in 2016 – a mark that led the nation for first-year players – Burns saw his production drop significantly one year later. He finished his sophomore campaign with just 4.5 sacks despite playing significantly more snaps.
When asked by a reporter if his drop-off was a result of extra attention from offensive linemen, Burns actually let out a brief chuckle before flatly saying, “No.”
“Honestly, in my opinion,” he said, “it has nothing to do with the offensive line themselves, it has everything to do with me.”
Burns then explained how he did what a lot of talented young players do when they make it to college football. He relied primarily on his athletic ability as a freshman and was able to make big plays when used in a specialist’s role – getting after the quarterback on obvious passing downs.
