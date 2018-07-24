Brian Burns didn’t make any bold predictions during his appearance at last week’s ACC Kickoff media event in Charlotte, N.C.

He didn’t boast about how many sacks he planned to rack up during his junior season. Or proclaim how much more dynamic he’s going to be in the attacking schemes of new defensive coordinator Harlon Barnett.

Comments like those would have garnered Burns more attention. They would have attracted a larger group of reporters to his interview table.

Instead, Burns went with a more measured approach. And while he might not have created many headlines or started much Internet buzz, for my money, he was one of the real stars of the event.

During his hourlong session with reporters, his 30-minute press conference with head coach Willie Taggart and running back Cam Akers, and various other radio and television interviews, Burns handled just about every question perfectly.

When asked to compare Taggart to former head coach Jimbo Fisher, Burns said he liked them both. He showed respect to Fisher, thanking him for bringing him to Florida State, but then made it clear how much he loves playing for Taggart.

The only direct comparison he made between the two was to say that Taggart has better jokes.