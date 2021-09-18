 Examining why McKenzie Milton is FSU's starting quarterback going into Wake Forest
football

Schoffel: Examining why McKenzie Milton is FSU's starting QB

Ira Schoffel
Managing Editor
@iraschoffel
Ira has covered Florida State for more than 15 years and college football for more than 25 years. He is a former sports editor and columnist at the Tallahassee Democrat and other outlets.

From a statistical standpoint, it wasn't a convincing performance.

Making his first start as a Florida State Seminole, McKenzie Milton threw for just 133 yards last Saturday against Jacksonville State. He completed one touchdown pass and threw one interception, while the Seminoles finished the game with just 17 points -- against an FCS opponent.

So like many of you, I was a little surprised when FSU's coaches removed the "or" designation between Milton's and Jordan Travis' names on this week's depth chart.



McKenzie Milton points to the sky while leaving the field with running backs Lawrance Toafili (No. 9) and Jashaun Corbin.
McKenzie Milton points to the sky while leaving the field with running backs Lawrance Toafili (No. 9) and Jashaun Corbin. (Logan Stanford/Special to Warchant)

I didn't think Milton played poorly in his first start in nearly three years, but it also didn't appear to be an overwhelmingly positive performance. While watching that game play out in real time, I thought Milton played OK. Nothing special, but nothing terrible. I personally would have wanted to see at least another game before deciding whether he should be the clear-cut quarterback leading the FSU offense.

But since Florida State's coaches seemed pretty convinced, I decided to go back and watch every offensive play from the Jacksonville State game to get a better feel for how Milton performed. And after doing that, I can see why Mike Norvell and Kenny Dillingham feel good about the UCF transfer running the show.

That's not to say that Travis shouldn't be a part of FSU's offense going forward. To the contrary, I think he should play a significant role. And I think it's a bad look for this staff that they haven't figured out a way to get more out of his legs (13 carries, 16 rushing yards) through the first two games.

At the same time, I can see why FSU's coaches might believe Milton gives them a better chance to win more games over the course of the season.

When you look at all of the things that went wrong for Florida State's offense in that Jacksonville State loss, the guy who was making his first start since 2018 was actually one of the brightest spots.

I didn't pick up on that in real time. And in the hours following the loss, I was most focused on the 17 total points and the 133 yards passing. But after reviewing each offensive possession later this week, I now realize Milton could have delivered a huge performance if FSU's coaches had made some better decisions, if several of his teammates performed closer to their potential, and if a few crucial calls by the officials had gone differently.

