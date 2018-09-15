SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Before we go any further, let's get one thing out of the way:

Willie Taggart didn't create this mess. Jimbo Fisher did.

We'll get to assessing Taggart's poor performance through three games in a moment -- hang with me here -- but we need to be honest with ourselves and also look at the big picture before we delve into that. And the outline for the grotesque big picture you're seeing right now -- that you saw during Saturday's 30-7 loss to Syracuse -- was sketched by Fisher over the last two years.

Two years of little accountability on or off the field. Two years of allowing academics to become an afterthought. Two years of letting way too many things slide -- from weight training to conditioning to anything and everything in between.

I don't know exactly when or why Jimbo Fisher took his hands off the wheel of this program and let it start careening toward a mountain, but he definitely did. And we all need to at least remember that before we blame Taggart and his coaching staff for ALL of the many problems plaguing this football team.

You might already know these numbers, but I'm going to share them anyway:

FSU is 4-8 in its last 12 games against Power 5 opponents. That ain't all on Willie Taggart.

The Seminoles have won 3 of their last 10 ACC games. That ain't all on Willie Taggart.

And it's not just the number of losses that tell the story, it's the way this historically proud program has been embarrassed repeatedly in recent years. Long before there was 30-7 to Syracuse, there was 35-3 to Boston College. And 63-20 to Louisville. And 38-24 to Houston.

There's clearly something wrong inside this program -- inside some of these players -- to let losses like that happen over and over again.

And I don't know how quickly any coach could have come in here and cleaned this up. When you consider the entitlement and complacency that permeated this program over the last couple of years, we all were a little bit crazy, and a whole lot naive, to think Taggart could have turned it around overnight.

Yes, he brought some extra energy. Yes, he got the players going to class again. Yes, he did so many things right in the offseason -- from giving the program a spark in recruiting to bringing legendary coaches Bobby Bowden and Mickey Andrews back into the fold to killing it on the spring booster tour -- but we should've know it was going to take much more than that to change the product on the field.

That was on us.

The problem now, however, is that it's becoming increasingly difficult to have confidence that Willie Taggart is the guy who can clean up the mess Fisher left behind.

That is on him.

When the Seminoles looked sloppy and ill-prepared in the season opener against Virginia Tech, the optimists among us chalked it up to any number of excuses.

Maybe the Hokies and defensive coordinator Bud Foster are just that good. Perhaps it's going to take the players more time to get the hang of Taggart's offense. Maybe the players were just trying too hard to please their coach and the fans. (That last excuse, of course, was a favorite of Fisher's in recent years.)

Then when the Seminoles looked sloppy and ill-prepared against Samford, FSU's coaches insisted they were encouraged by what they saw from the offense. They said they watched the film and there were any number of big plays that were there to be made -- just a missed block here or an incorrect read there. Offensive coordinator Walt Bell said on Tuesday that the offense was ready to "take off."

But then Saturday happened.